UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 366,521 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,521 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Charter Communications worth $304,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $719.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $726.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $684.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

