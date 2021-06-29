UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $436,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.