UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.