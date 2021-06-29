UBS Group AG Purchases 127,473 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of Ellington Financial worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

