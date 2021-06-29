UBS Group AG Purchases 25,410 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. B. Riley boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

