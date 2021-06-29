UBS Group AG Purchases 6,637 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXS. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

