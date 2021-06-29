UBS Group AG Sells 24,102 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

