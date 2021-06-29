UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
