UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.