UBS Group Upgrades AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

AAC Technologies stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

