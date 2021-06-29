Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $346.97. 7,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,283 shares of company stock worth $134,468,006. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.