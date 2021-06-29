Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $346.97. 7,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,283 shares of company stock worth $134,468,006. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

