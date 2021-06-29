Ultra (UOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $127.04 million and $2.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.01463740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00423268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014377 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.