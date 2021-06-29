Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

