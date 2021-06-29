UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its capital strength supports its plan to invest in technology, which might drive operating leverage in the near term. Efforts to diversify non-interest income sources, and rising loans and deposits will support UMB Financial’s top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Its strong capital position and enhanced capital deployment activities are tailwinds. However, rising operating costs on investments in technology and building distribution networks will hurt profits to some extent. The company has a huge debt burden, which along with significant exposure to commercial loans remains a matter of concern in the near-term.”

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

UMBF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.36. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

