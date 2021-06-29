Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,293 ($56.09) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £112.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.