Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Cut by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $162.20 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

