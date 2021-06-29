Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,305. The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

