United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Update

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UAMA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. United American has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

United American Company Profile

United American Corp, Inc, a marketing and sales-oriented telecommunications holding company, provides a suite of retail domestic and international voice and data products and services using voice over Internet protocol for small-to-medium sized business and residential customers in North America. The company offers HaitiDirect, a pre-paid long distance card product; and CarribeanONE, a long distance telecommunications termination route that provides wholesale call termination services for customers in various Caribbean countries.

