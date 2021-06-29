United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.58% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USLM opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.62. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

