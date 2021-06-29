UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Update

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UPDC opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. UPD has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

UPD Company Profile

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

