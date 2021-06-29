UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Update

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UPDC opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. UPD has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
UPD Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.