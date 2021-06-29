Upfiring One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,754.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,754.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00214158 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001784 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00703882 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

