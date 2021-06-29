USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006587 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000224 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

