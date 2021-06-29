Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.23

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $104.82 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.51 or 0.00705151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039389 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

