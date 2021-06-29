Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.19. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VACC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vaccitech plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875 in the last 90 days.

About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

