Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,260 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

