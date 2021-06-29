Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,138 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avangrid by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after buying an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avangrid by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

