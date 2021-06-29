Van ECK Associates Corp Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

