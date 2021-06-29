Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $322,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

