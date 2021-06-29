Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 227,772 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 227,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,022,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 967,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 613,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

