VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.