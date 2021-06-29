VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 416.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

MOTI stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

