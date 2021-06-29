Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE VCNS traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 28.89. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,858. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a one year low of 26.56 and a one year high of 28.89.

