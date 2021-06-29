Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $189.66. 5,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

