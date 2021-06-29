Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $286.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $193.93 and a 52-week high of $286.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

