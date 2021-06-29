Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84.

VTWRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

