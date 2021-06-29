Veles Price Hits $0.0670 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Veles has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market cap of $86,355.80 and $36.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.30 or 0.06093510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.56 or 0.01462453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00402220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.00620686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00452617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00340651 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,033 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.