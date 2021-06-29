Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

