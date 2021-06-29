Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.