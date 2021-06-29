Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,706 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $103,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,816. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

