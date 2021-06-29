VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 374.0% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.