Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Victrex has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.