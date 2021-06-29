Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.37

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $10.40. Vince shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1,639 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Vince alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.