Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 848.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $274.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.23. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.