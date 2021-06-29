Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13,009.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.42. 45,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,568. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $458.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.