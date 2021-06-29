Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,320,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $702,976,000 after buying an additional 82,715 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 91.7% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 58,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 34,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 12.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.