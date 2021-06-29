Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $33.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,919 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 222,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 186,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $833.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

