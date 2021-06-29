Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 120.56 ($1.58) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.96. The company has a market capitalization of £33.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 401.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

