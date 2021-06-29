Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $316,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $4,373,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 407,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,623,000 after buying an additional 217,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

