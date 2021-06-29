Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:VMC opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

