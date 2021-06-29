Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.83 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $2,539.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00397483 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,725,469 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

