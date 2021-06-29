Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $137.66. 57,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.